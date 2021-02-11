(Bloomberg) -- A former banker at Lazard Ltd.’s merger team in Frankfurt was charged with insider trading over allegations he passed on deal tips.

The man shared information with another person between April 2018 and the beginning of 2020, a spokesman for Frankfurt prosecutors said in an email. The other suspect, an insurance broker, used the information to trade before it was disclosed to the markets.

A spokeswoman for Lazard declined to comment. Wirtschaftswoche reported the indictment earlier Thursday.

The former Lazard employee was part of the bank’s mergers and acquisitions advisory team with about 30 employees, people familiar with the case said in July. The probe has been pending since 2019.

The New York-based firm specializes in asset management and advising to firms and countries on transactions, such as takeovers.

