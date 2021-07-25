52m ago
Former Lebanese Leaders Back Mikati For Premier, NNA Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
A group of former Lebanese premiers said they back the nomination of billionaire businessman Najib Mikati as prime minister-designate, state-run NNA reported.
Mikati, Saad Hariri, Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam issued a statement after meeting on Sunday, a day before scheduled talks between Lebanese President Michel Aoun and lawmakers to try to agree on a new prime minister-designate. It will be the third attempt to form a government since August’s devastating explosion at the Beirut port deepened the country’s spiraling economic crisis.
Lebanon President to Hold Talks on Naming New Premier Next Week
Hariri quit earlier this month after failing to win Aoun’s approval for a cabinet of nonpartisan experts, the sort of team that might be able to secure billions of dollars in pledged foreign aid. In September, former ambassador Mustapha Adib said opposition from established political parties thwarted his attempts to form an administration.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:02
Ontario pot product strategy gets mixed reaction from producers
-
4:44
Domestic travel opportunities aplenty ahead of American re-entry
-
6:25
Wall Street interns return to office, and nightlife, after a year of Zoom meetings
-
2:20
Tokyo Olympics cases jump as games start, athletes infected
-
6:29
Hertz's quirky stock gives retail holders US$5 edge over insiders
-
2:28
Airbnb, Vrbo share details on party houses, not violent crime