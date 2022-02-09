(Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tested positive for Covid-19, but said he was in good condition.

“I tested positive this morning after doing the RT-PCT test,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday, adding he was only experiencing mild symptoms. “In accordance with the health ministry’s protocols, I will undergo quarantine at home,” he said, urging those who may have been his close contacts to follow the ministry’s Covid rules.

The development comes a day after he chaired the National Recovery Council meeting, which proposed reopening the nation’s borders to international visitors as early as March 1. The meeting was followed by a media briefing.

Based on the pictures posted on Muhyiddin’s Facebook page, those who attended the meeting include Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz and Trade Minister Azmin Ali.

Capital A’s spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to requests from Bloomberg News.

New Covid cases in Malaysia have surged in recent days following the spread of the omicron variant. Tuesday’s tally of 13,944 was the highest since end-September, with 99% of the cases falling under category one and two, in which patients display mild symptoms or none at all, official data show.

