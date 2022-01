(Bloomberg) -- Mali’s former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has died at his home in Bamako, the nation’s capital, following an illness, Keita’s family said Sunday. He was 76.

Keita came to power in 2013 in elections that followed a French-led military intervention against al-Qaeda-linked militants.

He was re-elected in 2018 only to be ousted in a military coup two years layer.

