(Bloomberg) -- Bill de Blasio, the former two-term Democratic New York City mayor, said he’s planning to run for Congress in New York’s 10th Congressional District, which is in the process of being redrawn.

“The polls show people are hurting,” de Blasio said during an television interview Friday morning on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “They need help, they need help fast and they need leaders who can actually get them help now and know how to do it. I do know how to do it, from years of serving the people of this city, and so today I’m declaring my candidacy for Congress in the 10th Congressional District of New York.”

De Blasio, 61, oversaw New York City as mayor from 2014 through 2021. He’s the latest among several Democrats, including state Senator Brad Hoylman and Assemblyman Bobby Carroll, to declare interest over the last few days in running in the 10th district. The district’s geographic boundaries are still in flux amid court proceedings over the redrawing of congressional lines in the state.

The 10th district, currently held by long-term Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler, encompasses much of Manhattan’s West Side and parts of Brooklyn. A court-appointed special master recently proposed new district lines that would drastically alter the district’s shape to cover much of lower Manhattan and a large swath of downtown Brooklyn and Park Slope, which is de Blasio’s neighborhood.

De Blasio toyed with running for governor this year but decided not to challenge incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. He also had a short-lived run for president in 2019.

New York’s congressional primary elections are currently scheduled for Aug. 23.

