(Bloomberg) -- A group of former Morgan Stanley traders has turned their cryptocurrency venture into a unicorn by bringing Wall Street strategies to the brave new world.

Amber Group, founded in 2018, raised $100 million from investors including DCM Ventures and Tiger Global Management, ramping up its valuation tenfold to $1 billion in just 18 months. The Series B fundraising also includes China Renaissance Group, Tiger Brokers, Gobi Partners and existing backers such as Coinbase Global Inc. and Pantera Capital, Hong Kong-based Amber said.The startup is one of a crop of fledging firms developing financial services -- from over-the-counter trading to derivatives and structured products -- for professional crypto traders and investors. Last month, Beijing-based crypto lender Babel Finance raised $40 million with backing from Sequoia Capital China and Tiger Global, while Matrixport, started by Bitmain’s influential founder Jihan Wu, is also seeking a new capital injection.

Amber trades coins like Bitcoin and Ether using both client money and its own capital. The startup manages about $1.5 billion of trading capital, and expects revenue to surge tenfold to $500 million this year.Five of Amber’s founders -- Michael Wu, Tiantian Kullander, Wayne Huo, Tony He and Luke Li -- worked together on Morgan Stanley’s fixed-income trading floor in Hong Kong. The sixth, Thomas Zhu, was a Bloomberg LP developer working to explore machine learning for trading.

In 2015, the group -- back then all in their 20s -- kicked off a side project to deploy algorithmic trading in Chinese stocks and index futures and later went full-time into crypto to capture arbitrage opportunities. They’ve since expanded Amber into a team of 300 people, with hires from places like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.“Both trading and financial services should be more tech driven and more automated,” said Wu, Amber’s chief executive officer. “The strategy we do with Amber is always quantitative.”

Amber has been profitable since its first day in crypto and now has a net margin of more than 60%, said Chief Financial Officer Kullander. That’s largely thanks to its market neutral strategy, which is to trade on volatility instead of Bitcoin’s ups or downs, he said. The firm generated about $60 million in revenue for the March quarter -- and about the same amount for April alone, as more users came onboard.

At the end of 2019, the startup raised $28 million from crypto investors including Dragonfly Capital and exchange giant Coinbase at a $100 million valuation. The founders say they still hold a roughly 60% stake in the company after the latest round.

“Even if there’s a downturn in crypto, they are in it for the long run,” said Kyle Lui, a partner with DCM ventures, which started its relationship with the firm as a client.

