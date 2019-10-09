(Bloomberg) -- Simon Potter, who abruptly left his senior post at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in June, made a brief appearance at the central bank’s September policy meeting for a ceremony recognizing his years at the Fed.

Minutes of the Sept. 17-18 Federal Open Market Committee listed Potter, former head of the markets group at the New York Fed, as in attendance. A footnote said he “attended opening remarks for Tuesday session only.”

Long-serving Fed officials are commonly invited back to FOMC meetings after their departure, allowing the chair to thank them for their service.

Potter and fellow veteran New York Fed insider Richard Dzina were abruptly ousted from their roles effective June 1 in a rare double-exit of senior insiders that surprised Wall Street. The New York Fed has not publicly explained the reason for their departure.

