(Bloomberg) -- Sebastian Telfair, a onetime New York streetball legend who went on to play for several NBA teams, was spared prison time for participating in a scheme to defraud the league’s health care plan out of millions of dollars.

Telfair, 38, was sentenced Friday to three years of probation by US District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan. He was also ordered to forfeit the more than $350,000 he received from his fraudulent claims.

A former player for the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, among other National Basketball Association teams, Telfair pleaded guilty in March and had faced as long as 20 years in prison. The leader of the scheme, former New Jersey Net Terrence Williams, was sentenced to 10 years in August.

But Caproni noted that Telfair hadn’t recruited others to participate in the scheme. Telfair’s lawyers had asked he be given only probation, saying that a 2017 arrest for gun possession “completely upended his life” and led him to participate in the scheme when approached by Williams.

Telfair fought back tears as he apologized to the judge for his conduct.

“I know right from wrong,” he said. “If I could do it again, I wouldn’t have taken the money from the account.”

Another former NBA player, Darius Miles, the third pick in the 2000 draft, also avoided a prison sentence for his role in the fraud. As she had at Miles’ sentencing, Caproni criticized Telfair’s recruitment to the NBA at an early age. The point guard was one of the most coveted prospects in history when he was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2004 after playing for Brooklyn’s Abraham Lincoln High School.

The judge called that “absolutely tragic” because he was too young to manage the millions of dollars he earned.

“You frittered away hundreds of thousands of dollars,” she said. “You could have set a match to it.”

Federal prosecutors in New York have charged two dozen people in the scheme, including at least a dozen former NBA players. Telfair is among the more notable names of the group, along with Miles and Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won a title with the Celtics in 2008.

Many of those charged, including Williams, pleaded guilty. Davis was found guilty by a jury in November and is set to be sentenced in April.

The case is U.S. v. Williams, 21-cr-00603, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.