(Bloomberg) -- Eighteen former professional basketball players were accused of defrauding the National Basketball Association’s healthcare plan out of $3.9 million by making fake claims for medical and dental expenses.

The former players charged by federal prosecutors in Manhattan include Sebastian Telfair, Darius Miles and Glen Davis. Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick 2009 NBA draft, is alleged to have orchestrated the plan.

