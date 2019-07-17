(Bloomberg) -- Former National Basketball Association star Chuck Person was sentenced to probation -- but not prison -- for taking thousands of dollars in bribes to steer college basketball players to hire a financial adviser after they turned professional.

Person, a former NBA Rookie of the Year in the 1986-1987 season, was the highest-profile defendant entangled in a sweeping federal crackdown on fraud and corruption in National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball. He pleaded guilty in March to a single count of of conspiracy to commit bribery while he was an assistant coach at Auburn University.

Person was among 10 coaches, managers, financial advisers and representatives charged in 2017 following a three-year probe into corruption at the sport’s highest level. The scandal struck the heart of college basketball and led to the ousting of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino from the University of Louisville.

Former Adidas AG executive James Gatto, agent Christian Dawkins and consultant Merl Code were convicted last year of funneling illicit payments to relatives of prospects and concealing them. Gatto was sentenced to nine months in prison earlier this month, while Code and Dawkins each received six months.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan imposed the sentence.

