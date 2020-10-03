(Bloomberg) --

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be receiving medical attention, he disclosed on Twitter Saturday.

The two-term Republican governor participated in President Donald Trump’s preparations for Tuesday’s debate with Democrat challenger Joe Biden. He also attended last Saturday’s Rose Garden event, where Trump announced his Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett.

On Friday, Christie tweeted that he felt fine without symptoms, adding that his Covid-19 test on Tuesday was negative.

Christie joins a growing list of aides and advisers close to Trump who have tested positive, including Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien and former White House Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway. Trump himself had experienced “mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue” on Thursday but is “improving,” White House physician Sean Conley said on Saturday.

