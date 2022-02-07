Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in His Own Words

(Bloomberg) -- In a Bloomberg News interview with Andrew Cuomo, the former governor said he hasn’t ruled out another run for public office but is first preoccupied with clearing his name.

The three-term Democrat resigned last August after a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James found 11 credible claims of sexual harassment. He is sharply critical of James, whose office in a statement called Cuomo a “serial sexual harasser.”

Here are his comments on five topics, editing for length and clarity.

1. Cuomo says “vindication” is not the reason to run for office.

You don’t run for office, or you shouldn’t run for office, for yourself.

It has to be because you have a vision of what you want to correct. So vindication is not the reason to run for office.

2. If Cuomo had known beforehand the evidence investigators gathered, he wouldn’t have resigned.

I never resigned because I said I did something wrong. I said, I’m resigning because I don’t want to be a distraction.

Sure, short term, I can say to you now, I told you so. I told you it was a fraud. I told you it was a setup. Yeah, but long term, they still created a circumstance that forced my resignation for no good reason. And they hurt a lot of people for no good reason.

3. Cuomo explained why he quit.

The theory was resign so government can get back to work and is not going to be distracted with a four-month impeachment process. Right? That was the theory. And for me, what they did, I heard the question as, “If you really love what you created, if you really believe that you have established functionality in government and government matters again, then don’t be selfish and resign. So you don’t distract.”

4. Cuomo reflected on Chris Cuomo’s firing as a CNN anchor for secretly consulting on his defense.

I love him. He’s my best friend. He’s a phenomenal talent. And that hurt me personally. More than my resigning ... because the collateral damage that they did.

And by the way, none of them did anything wrong.

5. Cuomo wants a law to create more oversight of the state attorney general’s office that investigated him.

This kind of corruption and abuse must be resolved. And we have to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else. And there are many layers to that. It’s prosecutorial misconduct. It’s more effective press scrutiny. It’s a better law on prosecutorial misconduct.

