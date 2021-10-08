(Bloomberg) --

James Brokenshire, the former Northern Ireland Secretary, has died, age 53, the Press Association reported on Friday, citing a statement from his family.

Brokenshire had been suffering from lung cancer and resigned from the government in July following a recurrence of his illness.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said Brokenshire was “a man of public service and the highest integrity,” adding that he will be “deeply missed.”

To view the source of this information click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.