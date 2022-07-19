4h ago
Former NYC Mayor De Blasio Drops Out of N.Y. Congressional Race
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter that he is dropping out of the New York congressional race for the 10th district.
In his video message de Blasio said it was clear to him that “people are looking for another option.”
The former mayor thanked those who helped during his congressional campaign as well as previous campaigns. He didn’t say what his next steps would be.
