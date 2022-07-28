Former Obama Aide Gets One Year in Prison for Charter-School Theft

(Bloomberg) -- A former Obama White House aide was ordered to spend one year and one day behind bars for stealing $218,000 from a New York charter school network he founded.

Seth Andrew, who served as a senior adviser in the White House Office of Educational Technology during former President Barack Obama’s second term, was sentenced on Thursday in federal court in Manhattan. Andrew pleaded guilty in January to defrauding Harlem-based Democracy Prep Public Schools.

Prosecutors accused Andrew of depositing school funds into bank accounts he controlled. Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement Thursday that Andrew paid back the money and an additional $22,537 in forfeiture before the sentencing. Andrew was also given three years of probation.

“Today’s sentence sends a message that those who engage in fraud schemes and steal from others will face appropriate consequences for their conduct,” Williams said.

Andrew’s lawyer, Edward Kim, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Thursday. In a July 26 letter asking the court to impose a sentence of home confinement, Kim wrote that Andrew “deeply regrets his decisions and has taken full responsibility for his conduct.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.