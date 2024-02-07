(Bloomberg) -- Eli Nir, a former senior investment partner at venture capital firm OurCrowd, is facing charges he raped women he’d met online.

Nir, 58, has been charged with two counts of raping women he met on Tinder as well as two additional charges of serious sexual assault for three incidents in 2017, 2019 and 2020, according to Israel’s Supreme Court. The executive, who’s awaiting prosecution, left Jerusalem-based OurCrowd in October when the criminal indictment was initially handed down.

Nir’s name and professional affiliation had been kept under wraps until Wednesday because of a court-imposed gag order. The Supreme Court ruled that the gag would be lifted in a decision on Jan. 30.

His lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though they have previously denied the accusations in a statement to Israeli newspaper Calcalist.

“OurCrowd was shocked to learn of the serious charges against Eli Nir from the media reports of the Supreme Court decision on Jan. 30,” the company said in a statement.

The investment firm said Nir asked to leave the firm in October for personal reasons, but did not disclose the charges, his past arrest or the investigation. He ceased all activity on behalf of OurCrowd on Jan. 30, it said.

According to the court documents, Nir was first arrested in late 2020 but later freed over lack of evidence. He was hired by OurCrowd in 2017, where he served as a member of the investment committee, an adviser to the funds, and was on the board of some portfolio companies until last month.

