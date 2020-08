(Bloomberg) -- A former chief of Petroleos Mexicanos, Emilio Lozoya, said ex-President Enrique Pena Nieto and a former finance minister ordered that a series of bribes worth more than 100 million pesos ($4.46 million) be funneled to the 2012 presidential campaign, according to a statement from Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office.

A former representative of Pena Nieto didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

