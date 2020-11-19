(Bloomberg) -- A 38-year-old former goalkeeper is leading the race to become Peru’s next president, according a poll of voter intentions before the April vote.

George Forsyth, who last month quit as mayor of Lima district to run for the presidency, had 16% support in an Ipsos Peru poll published Thursday. He’s been leading polls in recent months in a crowded field of 23 candidates.

Julio Guzman, who was disqualified from the 2016 presidential race, had 7% support in the poll. Veronika Mendoza, a leftist former lawmaker from Cuzco, and Daniel Urresti, a former interior minister, both had 6%, according to Ipsos. Two-time presidential contender Keiko Fujimori had 5%.

The South American country will hold a general election April 11 following a period of unprecedented political upheaval after congress’s surprise ouster of President Martin Vizcarra last week, and the resignation of his successor six days later. The country’s new interim president, Francisco Sagasti, is a member of Guzman’s Purple Party.

