(Bloomberg) -- Former Papua New Guinea prime minister Peter O’Neill has been arrested over allegations of misappropriation and corruption, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

O’Neill was arrested at Jackson’s International Airport in Port Moresby on Saturday after flying back from Australia, where he’d been stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, according to the report.

O’Neill resigned as prime minister in May last year after facing a potential no-confidence motion due to dissatisfaction over a recently signed natural-gas agreement with France’s Total SA, which sparked a wave of ministerial resignations. When police tried to arrest him in October last year, he said allegations of corruption leveled against him were “false and fabricated.”

