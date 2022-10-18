(Bloomberg) -- A dozen former Polish central bankers signed an open letter criticizing Governor Adam Glapinski for what they called attempts to muzzle dissenting views and restricting access to data.

The broadside adds pressure to Poland’s top central banker a week after a dispute in the interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Council spilled into the open, with monetary policymakers taking aim at the bank’s practices and efforts to tame inflation.

Former governors Marek Belka, Leszek Balcerowicz, Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz and nine other former policymakers pilloried Glapinski for limiting the MPC’s independence and restricting its members’ access to the central bank’s resources. A central bank spokesman declined to comment when reached by phone.

“Limiting MPC members’ access to information and using threats are abuses that have never before taken place in the panel’s 25-year history,” the former rate-setters wrote in the letter, which was published on the website of newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza.

After one MPC member questioned the National Bank of Poland’s commitment to reining prices and another went public with complaints about access, Glapinski and four other panel members issued a joint statement Oct. 11 saying they “don’t accept and express extreme disapproval” of public comments -- and threatened unspecified legal action.

“We consider the statements of the NBP president questioning the right of MPC members to publicly express their views on the pursued monetary policy as unacceptable,” the open letter said. The dissenting opinions “were not a violation of the law” or secrecy rules, the former governors said.

The high-stakes dispute in the European Union’s sixth-largest economy underscores divisions over the bank’s policy shift. The bank surprised markets this month by halting a year-long cycle of rate increases, as an impending economic slowdown looms.

