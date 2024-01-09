(Bloomberg) -- The former chief executive of Britain’s Post Office said she is returning an honor awarded to her in the name of the monarch, following a major backlash against the organization after hundreds of workers were wrongly convicted of theft.

“I have listened and I confirm that I return my CBE with immediate effect,” Paula Vennells said in a statement to the Press Association, referring to the Commander of Order of the British Empire she received in 2019. “I am truly sorry for the devastation caused to the sub-postmasters and their families, whose lives were torn apart by being wrongly accused and wrongly prosecuted.”

The scandal was triggered by faults in a computer system used by UK Post Offices, called Horizon, around the turn of the millennium lead to branch managers being accused of stealing. Hundreds of sub-postmasters were jailed, and some took their own lives.

Vennells led the organization from 2012 to 2019, including periods when it continued to deny there were problems with the Horizon software. In her statement on Tuesday, she said she would make no further comment until a public inquiry into the scandal has concluded.

Though the wrongful convictions happened some years ago, the struggle facing campaigners in getting them quashed have dominated public discourse since a recent TV drama. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is under pressure to find a solution and has promised to fast-track compensation to the victims.

