Former President of Peru Shoots Self in Head as Police Close In

(Bloomberg) -- Alan Garcia, a former president of Peru suspected in a continent-wide corruption scandal, shot himself in the head Wednesday as police closed in.

Garcia was undergoing surgery in a clinic near his home in Lima, Radio Programas reported.

Prosecutors went to his home, saying they had come for a search. He locked himself in his bedroom and apparently shot himself, the radio reported.

The former president is under investigation on suspicion of taking a bribe from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Probes into campaign donations and bribes paid by the company have embroiled Peru’s past four presidents and stalled major infrastructure projects, slowing its economy. Ollanta Humala and Alan Garcia have been barred from leaving the country and the government is seeking Alejandro Toledo’s extradition from the U.S. A court last week ordered the detention of former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for 10 days

