(Bloomberg) -- One of the prosecutors who led the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation of Donald Trump last year and quit last month claimed that the office had more than enough evidence to win a conviction of the former president.

“I believe that Donald Trump is guilty of numerous felony violations of the penal law in connection with the preparation and use of his annual Statements of Financial Condition,” Mark Pomerantz wrote in his resignation letter. “His financial statements were false, and he has a long history of fabricating information relating to his personal finances and lying about his assets to banks, the national media, counterparties, and many others, including the American people.”

Reached at his home Wednesday, Pomerantz confirmed that he had written the letter but declined to comment further. The New York Times first published the letter.

Pomerantz joined the Trump investigation more than a year ago, when he left his position at the Paul Weiss law firm to serve as a special assistant district attorney under Cyrus Vance, who was serving the last year of his term and opted not to run again. Over the course of the year Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, who served as Vance’s general counsel, became the face of the investigation.

The investigation last year led to criminal tax charges being filed against the Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg. The company and Weisselberg, who stepped down from his position after being charged, have both pleaded not guilty and moved to dismiss the case.

After being sworn in as the new Manhattan District Attorney in January, Alvin Bragg kept Pomerantz and Dunne in place. According to Pomerantz’s letter, Vance had decided late in his term to seek an indictment of Trump. But by February, Bragg had grown skeptical of some of the assertions made by Pomerantz and Dunne, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

Danielle Filson, a spokeswoman for Bragg, said Wednesday the investigation is continuing.

“A team of experienced prosecutors is working every day to follow the facts and the law,” Filson said. “There is nothing we can or should say at this juncture about an ongoing investigation.”

But in his resignation letter, Pomerantz said Bragg opted not to go forward with bringing the case to a grand jury and not seek criminal charges at that time. He said it was Bragg’s decision to make and he believed the district attorney made it in good faith. But, he said, it was a wrong decision.

“I believe that your decision not to prosecute Donald Trump now, and on the existing record, is misguided and completely contrary to the public interest,” Pomerantz wrote.

The disclosure of Pomerantz’s letter and its criticism of Bragg is extraordinary, said Daniel Horwitz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan DA’s office.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Horwitz, who is with McLaughlin & Stern. “Manhattan assistant district attorneys respect the decisions made by the district attorney because they know the DA is elected and they are not. I question whether any federal prosecutor would have taken this approach upon leaving a U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn or Manhattan.”

