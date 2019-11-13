Former Prosecutor to Be in Inquiry Spotlight: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- The first public hearing in the formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump begins Wednesday with testimony from two State Department officials before the House Intelligence Committee.

The hearing starts at 10 a.m. Washington time with testimony from William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of State in the European and Eurasian bureau.

Here are the latest developments:

Former Prosecutor to Be in Inquiry Spotlight (8:25 a.m.)

Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff will hand over part of Democrats’ first 45 minutes of questioning to Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor from the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan with experience going after Russian organized crime groups.

The committee’s ranking Republican Devin Nunes will share the next 45 minutes of questioning with Steve Castor, general counsel for the GOP on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee for more than 14 years. In that role, Castor investigated matters including Internal Revenue Service targeting of Tea Party groups and the attack on a U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya in 2012.

Goldman, who joined the Intelligence Committee’s staff in March, will be under pressure to use the witness testimony to build the case for impeaching the president. In a tweet before the hearing, Trump questioned the rules set by the panel that allow a lawyer, in addition to committee members, to lead part of the questioning.

Key Events

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney reversed himself and said he won’t go to court in an effort to block a House subpoena to testify. Instead, he said he’ll rely on Trump’s order not to cooperate with the hearings.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is set to testify Friday. Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said he’ll announce more witnesses this week.

