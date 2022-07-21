(Bloomberg) -- Celina Mikolajczak, who abruptly left solid-state battery maker QuantumScape Corp. last month, has joined a startup that’s working on battery technology it says could ease supply shortages and reduce US dependence on China to power electric vehicles.

Mikolajczak, a veteran of Tesla Inc. and Panasonic Corp., will become chief battery technology officer of Lyten, a closely held battery-materials company based in San Jose, California. Lyten has developed a proprietary form of three-dimensional graphene that can be used to enhance lithium-sulfur batteries. Most lithium-ion batteries in the US EV market today run on nickel-based chemistry.

Growing demand for electric cars has set off a race to procure cobalt, nickel and other metals that are key to EV batteries. Automakers are also investing billions to stand up facilities in the US to make nickel-based cells. Raw-material prices are climbing as a result, and the increasing costs are starting to work their way through the supply chain: The price of an EV battery is forecast to increase for the first time in more than a decade this year.

“With the nickel supply, there’s going to be a lot of people competing for fairly limited resources,” Mikolajczak, who developed batteries and scaled production at Tesla’s Nevada gigafactory, said in an interview. Lyten’s battery has “an exciting chemistry, if you can get it to work.”

Lithium-sulfur battery chemistry is typically used only in academic labs. But by using nanotechnology to manipulate carbon atoms, Lyten has found a way to make it competitive with the nickel-based batteries favored in the US, and outperform the lithium-phosphate, or LFP, batteries favored in China, said Dan Cook, Lyten’s chief executive officer.

Sulfur, a byproduct of the oil and gas industry, is cheap and abundant in the US, Cook said. That has helped draw interest from the US Defense Department for use in satellites or battlefield electronics, as well as electric cars, he said.

Founded in 2014, Lyten has raised more than $210 million from private investors. It’s in the process of raising more and is looking at strategic partnerships with car companies, he said.

The company hopes to have a commercial battery cell for electric cars by the second half of the decade, Cook said.

“This is not me showing up to manufacture a lot of cells, this is me working with a team to develop the cells that we’re going to manufacture,” Mikolajczak said. “We’re not saying this is baked, but it’s well along the path.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.