How happy are Canadians in the workplace? Satisfaction is on the rise
AI is hot right now, but it's also being used to cool down buildings
7:10
Nvidia surpasses US$1 trillion market valuation
6:00
Opportunities in Canadian natural gas stocks: Hot picks
5:45
Canadian companies adopt 'stay interviews' as workers rethink careers, needs
5:50
Does Canada risk falling behind other countries on LNG exports?
May 30
Glencore Plc is getting closer to increasing its offer for Teck Resources Ltd., in a move aimed at ending weeks of limbo in the battle over the Canadian miner’s future.
6h ago2:41
Meta starts testing paid verification for Canadian Facebook, Instagram creators
Meta Platforms Inc. has begun allowing "up-and-coming creators" in Canada to pay to be verified on Facebook and Instagram.
1h ago
Brookfield emerges as frontrunner for network as CVC recedes
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire London-listed Network International Holdings Plc after interest from a consortium backed by CVC Capital Partners cooled, according to people familiar with the matter.
1h ago5:06
Former Que. finance minister Leitão appointed to Bank of Canada
Former Quebec finance minister Carlos Leitão has been appointed to the Bank of Canada's board of directors.
1h ago
Quebec premier announces Michael Sabia as new CEO of Hydro-Quebec
Quebec's government has officially tapped Michael Sabia as the next head of Hydro-Quebec.
-
May 30
The use of artificial intelligence in finance is fundamentally changing the way money managers build investment strategies and at great speed — but it comes with it’s own set of risks, experts warn.
2h ago
TSX recap: Index closes down 0.85% in broad decline
Canada's main stock index was down almost 170 points Wednesday in a broad-based decline led by losses in energy and base metals, while U.S. markets also moved lower.
May 30
Plant-based meat predicted to rebound as it gets cheaper and tastier
PlantPlus Foods Chief Executive Officer John Pinto said his company sees global sales of plant-based food surging to US$30 billion in a decade, after stalling in recent years around the $2 billion mark.
7h ago
Binance discloses investigation by Canadian securities regulator
Crypto exchange Binance Holdings Ltd. said it has received an order from one of Canada’s securities regulators to investigate whether the platform attempted to find a way around local regulations and compliance controls while seeking approvals in the country.
7h ago6:05
Bombardier challenges Boeing for Canadian military jet contract
A Canadian order for military surveillance aircraft that was expected to go to Boeing Co. is facing a late challenge from home-grown private-jet maker Bombardier Inc., which has summoned nationalism to press its case for a rival model.
4h ago7:02
'Strive harder': Amazon workers protest company's climate impact, return-to-office mandate
Telling executives to “strive harder,” hundreds of corporate Amazon workers protested what they decried as the company's lack of progress on climate goals and an inequitable return-to-office mandate during a lunchtime demonstration at its Seattle headquarters Wednesday.
5h ago4:55
TD-owned Cowen shuts down crypto digital asset unit
The boutique investment bank Cowen Inc. is shuttering a digital-asset unit that was launched to offer institutional clients access to cryptocurrency trading.
7h ago8:20
Stellantis subsidy likely to exceed what Trudeau gave Volkswagen: Expert
Stellantis NV is likely to receive more in subsidies for a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Canada than the $13 billion Volkswagen AG extracted for a similar project, according to an expert who has crunched the numbers.
10h ago
Franklin Templeton to buy Putnam as Desmarais family exits
Franklin Resources Inc. is buying Putnam Investments from its Canadian owners in a consolidation of two asset managers that have struggled to find growth.
5h ago2:57
Tesla plans to showcase updated Model 3 with Musk in Shanghai
Tesla Inc. plans to give an early glimpse of its revamped Model 3 sedan as part of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s first visit to the carmaker’s Shanghai factory in years, according to people familiar with the matter.
5h ago
Apple App Store commerce climbed 29 per cent last year to US$1.1 trillion
Apple Inc., touting the value of its App Store just ahead of the company’s developer expo, said that the platform handled transactions worth $1.1 trillion last year, up 29% from 2021.