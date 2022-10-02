(Bloomberg) --

A former business partner of the UK’s Secretary of State for Business, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has been appointed as a minister for international trade and the cabinet office.

Dominic Johnson, was recently preparing to step down from his role as CEO of Somerset Capital Management LLP, the Financial Times previously reported. He co-founded the company with Rees-Mogg.

Rees-Mogg was chased and heckled by protestors in Birmingham, where the Conservative Party Conference started today, PA Media said in a tweet.

