(Bloomberg) -- Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, Saudi Arabia’s oil minister for more than two decades until the mid-1980s, has died, according to state-run Ekhbariya TV.

Yamani was 90 and passed away in London, according to Ekhbariya. He will be buried in Mecca, the television station reported.

Yamani was one of the country’s most influential energy ministers, holding the position from the early 1960s until 1986. During that time, he represented four Saudi kings at the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and helped direct the 1973 Arab oil embargo.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.