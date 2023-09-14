(Bloomberg) -- Former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico maintained a poll lead, though a pro-European party narrowed the gap just over two weeks before the country holds an election.

Fico’s Smer had 22% support, down by 1.3 percentage points compared with a survey in August, while Progressive Slovakia climbed just over a point to 18.1%, according to a poll conducted by NMS Market Research for the Sme newspaper. Slovaks go to the polls on Sept. 30.

The survey still positions Fico, a two-term premier who was forced to resign in 2018 in nationwide protests following the high-profile murder of an investigative journalist, as the only candidate who would be able to form a coalition, potentially with nationalist or far-right groups.

The Smer party leader would mark a sharp shift for the eastern European Union member state of 5.4 million, as Fico has vowed to halt military aid to neighboring Ukraine and slammed sanctions against Russia. A Social Democrat, Fico has swung to the anti-establishment right to become an ally of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has tightened his control over his country.

Progressive Slovakia, by contrast, has pledged to keep the nation in the trans-Atlantic fold. It was co-founded by Slovakia’s president, Zuzana Caputova, who was elected to office in 2019 on a reformist pledge to help rid Slovakia of corruption. Three smaller pro-EU parties, potential allies of Progressive, wouldn’t make the threshold to enter parliament, the poll showed.

Six parties would enter parliament after the election, according to the Sept. 5-10 poll, which surveyed 1,410 potential voters. Voice, a party led by Fico’s successor as premier, Peter Pellegrini, was in third place with 11.4%, while the far-right Republic party had 8.3%. The Slovak National Party jumped to fifth place with 7.3%.

