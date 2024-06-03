(Bloomberg) -- Kuben Naidoo, who resigned as a deputy governor of the the South African Reserve Bank last year, said he has joined Investec Plc.

Naidoo said he will be working as an executive in payments and transactional banking and said he is yet to be given a formal title. He started at the bank Monday.

Naidoo, who left the central bank on Dec. 1, had to wait six months before taking up another post, an arrangement to prevent conflicts of interest.

Daniel Mminele, another former South African central bank deputy governor, is the chairman of Nedbank Group Ltd., a rival to Investec.

