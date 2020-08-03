(Bloomberg) -- King Juan Carlos, the former Spanish head of state, said he plans to leave the country.

Juan Carlos said he took the decision to depart in order to make it easier for his son, Felipe VI, to exercise his duties.

He reached the decision because of the repercussions caused by “certain past events in my private life,” the former monarch said in a letter to Felipe posted on the website of the royal house. He didn’t say where he intended to go.

Spain’s Supreme Court prosecutor is probing the role Juan Carlos played in the contract to build a high speed train line linking Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

