(Bloomberg) -- Former editor-in-chief of the Daily Telegraph William Lewis has been hired as the new publisher and chief executive officer of The Washington Post, the latest in a series of US news organizations to take on British journalists for top positions.

Lewis, who will take over at The Post at the beginning of 2024, started his career at the Mail on Sunday and the Financial Times, where he broke the news of Exxon’s merger with Mobil. As editor of the Telegraph, Lewis was involved in the paper’s award-winning investigation — the Expenses Files — which exposed lawmakers claiming reimbursements for illegitimate expenses. The reports let to a series of resignations.

He went on to manage Rupert Murdoch’s British newspapers and then ran the media mogul’s financial news service Dow Jones from 2014 to 2020.

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, who has taken a more active role in the paper’s operations in recent months, said in a statement Saturday that he is confident in the future of paper with Lewis at the helm. Lewis’s appointment comes weeks after the Post announced it would lay off 240 people, mostly through buyouts, as the paper struggles to boost digital subscriptions and ad revenue, despite the Amazon.com Inc. founder expanding investment after buying the paper in 2013.

In an interview with Bloomberg News in September, Lewis said he had lined up funding for a takeover of his former employer Telegraph Media Group Ltd., as the 168-year-old title is hobbled by unpaid debts. It is unclear what Lewis’s new appointment means for this bid.

Read More: Ex-Murdoch Lieutenant Says He Has Backing to Buy The Telegraph

Lewis, currently the founder, CEO and publisher of The News Movement, a startup set up in 2021 to bring reliable news to Generation Z readers across social media, is the latest high-profile British journalist to be hired atop a US media organization.

In August, former BBC Director General Mark Thompson was named the new chief executive of CNN, while former deputy editor of The Times and editor of The Sunday Times Emma Tucker took over as the Wall Street Journal’s editor-in-chief.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.