(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. added former Tesla Inc. and Lyft Inc. executive Jonathan McNeill to its board, bringing on a venture-capital professional with deep experience at startups.

McNeill, 55, was head of global sales and one of Elon Musk’s top executives at Tesla until 2018, when he left to join ride-hailing startup Lyft as chief operating officer. His tenure lasted just a year. He is currently chief executive officer and co-founder of DVx Ventures.

Under CEO Mary Barra, GM has been adding tech expertise to its board. Among its younger additions are Aneel Bhusri, 56, CEO of cloud-application provider Workday Inc., and former EBay Inc. CEO Devin Wenig, 55.

“Jon’s passion for customers and track record driving growth in the transportation sector will be a tremendous asset to GM as we accelerate toward an all-electric future,” Barra said in a statement. “His experience driving constructive disruption to grow businesses and his commitment to making a positive impact on society will be invaluable.”

With McNeill, GM now has 13 members on its board. Directors must retire at age 72. Two members, former Lucent Technologies executives Carol Stephenson and Pat Russo, are 70 or older.

NcNeill founded several companies before joining Lyft. One was TrueMotion, which created an app that scores a person’s driving skills. He also co-founded Sterling Collision Centers, which was acquired by Allstate Insurance.

GM rose 6.3% to $34.95 as of 9:43 a.m. in New York. The stock is down about 40% this year.

