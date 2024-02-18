(Bloomberg) -- Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra faced fresh legal hurdles on Monday with the nation’s attorney general ordering more probe into a royal insult charge against the controversial politician a day after he was released early on parole.

The Office of the Attorney General has not yet decided whether to indict 74-year-old Thaksin on a 2016 charge, Prayut Bejraguna, a spokesman for the office, told a news briefing on Monday. Thaksin, who reported to the prosecutors earlier in the day, will be summoned again on April 10 to face the lese majeste charge over a comment he made to foreign media in 2015, Prayut said.

Read: Why Thaksin Made Peace With Thai Establishment Foes: QuickTake

Thaksin was released on Sunday after six months in detention, serving only half of a one-year sentence that King Maha Vajiralongkorn had previously commuted from eight years in total. On his return in August, Thaksin was found guilty in three corruption cases stemming from his time in power from 2001 to 2006.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.