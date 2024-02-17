(Bloomberg) -- Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was freed from detention on Sunday after the coalition government headed by a party backed by his family granted him a special parole citing his old age and illness.

Thaksin, 74, was released six months before the end of his shortened jail term. He left from a police hospital in Bangkok, and was received by his daughter and ruling Pheu Thai Party chief Paetongtarn Shinawatra before being taken to his family home in a suburb of the Thai capital.

The two-time prime minister was sentenced to eight years in jail on corruption charges on his return from a 15-year self exile in August. He was moved to the police hospital within hours of being lodged in a Bangkok prison on Aug. 22 after complaining of chest pain and high blood pressure.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn granted him a partial royal pardon in September that saw his sentence commuted to just one year. Earlier this month, the justice ministry included the billionaire politician in a list of more than 900 prisoners eligible for suspended jail terms, saying he met the criteria as he was older than 70 and had chronic illnesses.

Thaksin was seen wearing a neck brace and mask, with his right arm in a sling. He had undergone two surgeries in the first few weeks of his hospital stay, Paetongtarn said in September.

Read: Why Thaksin Made Peace With Thai Establishment Foes: QuickTake

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has said that the suspension of the popular politician’s sentence was in line with the law. He heads a coalition led by Pheu Thai — effectively helmed by Thaksin.

On Saturday, Srettha said he won’t shy away from consulting Thaksin on issues where the former premier has expertise. He said it was too early to say if Thaksin would be appointed to any government committees as it would also depend on what the former leader wanted to do after his release.

According to Thai laws, prisoners who have served at least two-thirds of their sentences may be released early under probation. Additionally, prisoners who are 70 years or older and suffer from severe illnesses may also be eligible for release after serving at least six months, or a third of their sentences.

While jail authorities haven’t spelled out the terms of Thaksin’s release, he will need to adhere to parole terms that include a monthly reporting to the probation officer, according to the Bangkok Post.

Deal With Establishment

A controversial but enduring figure in Thai politics, Thaksin is the head of the Shinawatra clan that has dominated national elections only to be routinely unseated from power. His homecoming was seen as part of a deal with the military establishment that ousted him in 2006 and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra’s government in 2014.

Hours after Thaksin’s return to Thailand, Srettha was elected as the new prime minister after months of political deadlock. Thaksin’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn took the helm of Pheu Thai last year, further strengthening the clan’s grip on power.

The conservative establishment, with which Thaksin often clashed while in power, is likely to keep a tight leash over the politician who still remains popular among rural voters, according to analysts. Earlier this month, authorities said they were considering a petition to prosecute Thaksin for allegedly insulting the monarchy over comments he made almost a decade ago.

Thaksin’s release comes days after a top court ordered the main opposition Move Forward Party to cease attempts to amend the stringent royal insult law — a campaign promise that helped it sweep 40% of popular votes in the general election in May. There is a possibility the party could be dissolved, with its leaders including Pita Limjaroenrat facing the prospect of being banned from politics for 10 years.

Economic Conditions

The opposition party slammed the lack of transparency in the process related to Thaksin’s suspension of jail sentence, including his hospitalization and illness. It’s natural for people to question the privileges extended to the former prime minister while others charged for politically motivated cases are languishing in jail, Move Forward said on X, adding the rule of law should apply equally to everyone.

Thailand’s economic conditions are getting worse because of the political conflict, according to 39% participants in a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration. And more than 50% of the 1,310 survey respondents worry that the political unrest may worsen in coming days.

Economists have scaled back growth projections for this year given the likely delay to a planned 500 billion baht ($14 billion) cash injection and a less than rosy outlook for tourist spending and exports. The $500 billion economy likely expanded 2.1% last year, slower than 2.6% a year earlier, according to a Bloomberg survey ahead of official data due for release on Monday.

The political situation will remain “noisy” and needs close monitoring, Standard Chartered Bank Plc economist Tim Leelahaphan said in a note Friday. Visibility on the political landscape in the second half is unclear as it depends on developments including Thaksin’s release, he said.

