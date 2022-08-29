(Bloomberg) -- Janelle Jones, previously the first Black woman to serve as chief economist at the US Labor Department, said she is joining one of the largest labor unions in the country in a similar role.

Jones, who left the Labor Department in January after serving about a year, is joining Service Employees International Union as chief economist, she said on her Twitter account Monday, adding she would begin Sept. 6.

“I’ve had a great career so far but the only thing missing is working inside the labor movement,” she said. “And I can’t think of a better, more consequential time to do it.”

Jones’ research has focused on wealth inequality and marginalized workers, including Black women, who tend to make less than peers and are over-represented in lower-wage, service-sector jobs. She’s also been a visiting scholar at UCLA Anderson School of Management.

SEIU represents about 2 million workers across the health-care, public and service sectors. The union didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

