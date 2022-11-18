(Bloomberg) --

Two former Conservative donors are now giving money to Labour, as Keir Starmer’s opposition party continues to court big business.

Kasim Kutay, the chief executive officer of life-sciences investor Novo Holdings, has previously helped fund the Conservatives. However, earlier this year he made his first donation to the Labour Party. He said the Conservatives were failing to tackle “serious, long-term issues” such as labor shortages, the health service and a long-term strategy for growth.

Kutay, whose investment fund manages $106 billion in assets for the Novo Nordisk Foundation, said the Tory government had “got themselves in a pickle over constant firefighting.” He said that party is “just lurching from one crisis to another.”

Kutay is the latest business figure to speak out in support of Labour in recent weeks. Gareth Quarry, a multimillionaire tycoon, had given tens of thousands of pounds to the Conservative Party under David Cameron and Theresa May, but has now defected to Labour.

Tax Hikes

The Tories are on to their third Prime Minister of the year and fourth Chancellor of the Exchequer. Current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed a string of tax hikes and spending cuts Thursday after heavy borrowing in September’s mini-budget sent the pound tumbling and led to Liz Truss being ousted from Downing Street.

Read More: Labour Leader Starmer Woos Business Chiefs and City Donors

Kutay, 57, is hosting a meeting with life sciences leaders early next month. It will be attended by Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, and Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary. It is one of a series of meetings Streeting is having with the sector.

Quarry has recently donated £100,000 ($118,900) to Labour and joined the party as a member. He said a meeting with Streeting earlier in the summer convinced him to make the switch. “What we have is a government which has been in power for too long and it has made them arrogant and complacent,” he said.

“As a major donor to the Tory party I have had enough of it. I looked at Labour and what I saw was a party that wanted to embrace business.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.