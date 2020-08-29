(Bloomberg) -- Mick Mulvaney, a Trump administration veteran who served as acting White House chief of staff, is launching a hedge fund that aims to bet on financial services stocks.

Politico reported Friday on the fund, Exegis Capital, which Mulvaney is starting with investor Andrew Wessel, a former portfolio manager at Sterling Capital Management. The pair discussed their plan at length in a podcast interview with S&P Global Market Intelligence released on Aug. 25.

The long-short fund will capitalize on the duo’s knowledge of major regulatory changes that impact the financial services industry, they said.

Mulvaney, a former congressman, was appointed in March as the special U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland. He was Trump’s acting chief of staff for more than a year and was director of the Office of Management and Budget and acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Mulvaney isn’t the only former Republican politician getting into finance recently. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said earlier this month he’d serve as chairman for a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, with hopes of raising about $300 million.

