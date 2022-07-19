(Bloomberg) -- Matt Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration who resigned after the assault on the US Capitol, will testify at a televised hearing of the House committee investigating the attack, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Sarah Matthews, a deputy press secretary to President Donald Trump, will also appear before the panel on Thursday night, the person added. Matthews, who has already provided testimony to the committee, also resigned in the wake of the Capitol insurrection.

Committee representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Monday night. Pottinger could not immediately be reached for comment.

The planned appearance of the two former Trump aides was reported earlier by CNN and other news organizations.

Pottinger quit on Jan. 7, 2021, after becoming dismayed by Trump’s encouragement of supporters who marched on Capitol Hill and the assault that followed, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

He had intended to resign on Election Day regardless of the outcome, three people of the people said. He was persuaded to stay on at the White House longer by his boss, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, the people said.

Pottinger, a former journalist and Marine joined the National Security Council in 2017 and later became senior director for Asia. He was deeply involved in US talks with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, and helped to plan Trump’s meetings with that country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

In March, he was among the former Trump advisers who urged Congress to agree on legislation that could help the US compete with China.

The committee is set to hold the televised hearing at 8 p.m. Thursday -- the eighth in a series of such sessions since June, and the second in prime time. The session is to be focused on Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, as both houses of Congress were preparing to certify the Electoral College victory of his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

