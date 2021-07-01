(Bloomberg) -- A former senior adviser to Donald Trump is starting a new social-media platform, but the former president isn’t involved and has no plans to join, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Jason Miller, who played roles in Trump’s presidential campaigns and worked with him after he returned to private life, took over a technology startup company that’s behind the launch of Gettr, another person said. The platform, available in app stores, bills itself as an unbiased social network for people around the world.

Trump has been banned by major social-media companies -- including Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. -- for his role in stoking the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. During his presidency, Trump relied on Twitter for everything from insulting rivals to major policy announcements.

The former president has been teasing that he’ll soon have his own social-media platform from which he cannot be removed.

“There’s a lot of platforms out there, that’s what we’re looking at, getting the right platform, a perfect platform, and I think you’ll see something fairly soon,” Trump said on Dave Rubin’s “Rubin Report” podcast last week.

A spokeswoman for Trump referred questions to Miller, who did not respond to requests for comment. Politico first reported the news about Gettr.

Apple Inc.’s app store says the first version of Gettr was uploaded on June 14. The Google Play page for the app doesn’t show when it was uploaded, but the earliest review of the app was dated June 19. A reviewer with the handle “Jason 2020” wrote, “777 characters & 3mins videos allowed, no censoring, the Top place for everyone.”

