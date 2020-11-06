(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale expects to sign a lucrative book deal, a development that’s rattled some members of the president’s team, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Parscale, one of Trump’s closest and most trusted allies for nearly a decade, has told multiple people he is writing a book. Some of the president’s advisers are concerned Parscale could reveal damaging information about Trump and his family, the people said.

Parscale has told people he’s signed with a literary agent and is in negotiations with a publisher. The potential deal is expected to be worth seven figures, according to two of the people. The former campaign chief is said to have written some of the manuscript already. His potential publisher and publication date are unclear.

The people familiar with the matter asked not to be identified because Parscale hasn’t announced his plans.

Neither Parscale nor the Trump campaign immediately responded to a request for comment.

Any book is likely to be released in the aftermath of a stinging re-election defeat for Trump, who currently trails Democrat Joe Biden in the closely contested states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Parscale was demoted in July after a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drew far less attendance than the then-campaign manager promised.

Allies of Parscale, who believe Trump may have won if Parscale remained in charge of the campaign, have told associates they expect his book will ruminate about how he would have run the operation in the final months.

Parscale took a veiled shot at the campaign’s management on Friday, suggesting in a tweet that Trump out-performed among Latino voters thanks to the work of an aide who had left.

Parscale remained with the campaign after being replaced at the top by Bill Stepien, but stepped aside from his role in late September, after police in Florida detained him and took him to the hospital following a domestic incident.

Police responded to a 911 call saying Parscale had barricaded himself inside his Fort Lauderdale home and perhaps fired a gun. Video later released by the police showed a shirtless, barefoot Parscale being tackled by officers when he refused to get on the ground.

Parscale has long faced accusations that he improperly benefited financially from his position leading the campaign, which he and the campaign have repeatedly denied.

The campaign has tried to keep Parscale in the fold, in part because he knows intimate details about its inner workings and the Trump family’s activities, three people familiar with the matter said.

Parscale rose to prominence in 2016 as the Trump campaign’s digital director and the president in 2018 tapped him to lead his re-election effort. He entered the president’s orbit in 2011 when his firm designed a website for one of the Trump Organization’s real-estate businesses.

But Parscale has been only tangentially involved in the campaign in recent weeks, and multple people said that it is because he has been in Florida writing his book.

