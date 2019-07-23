(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was awarded $52,230 in a dispute with a former campaign staffer over her breach of a non-disclosure agreement.

Jessica Denson, a Los Angeles-based actress who worked on Trump’s campaign in August 2016, sued in federal court to void her NDA in order to pursue a separate state lawsuit in which she claims she was harassed and defamed by her superiors.

Denson sued in state court in November 2017 seeking $25 million in damages for the alleged harassment and defamation. The Trump campaign then made a $1.5 million arbitration claim, saying Denson had breached the confidentiality and non-disparagement obligations of the NDA.

In August, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman ruled the case would be arbitrated, as required by the agreement. The arbitrator awarded the campaign $49,508 plus interest, which was then confirmed by a state-court judge in Manhattan. Furman ruled Tuesday that the decision of the state court is conclusive, declining Denson’s request that he throw it out.

