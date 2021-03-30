(Bloomberg) -- A former staffer for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign who claims she experienced harassment won a court ruling voiding a nondisclosure agreement she signed.The Tuesday ruling frees Jessica Denson of the NDA she signed because a federal judge in Manhattan found it “invalid and unenforceable.” The agreement permitted Trump to block disclosure of anything he wanted to keep private.Terms of the NDA are “vague, overbroad, and undefined” and “render it unduly burdensome,” U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe wrote in his opinion.“Because the effect of these burdens is to chill the speech of Denson and other former campaign workers about matters of public interest, the non-disclosure provision is harmful not only to them but also to the general public,” Gardephe said.

The judge also rejected the campaign’s attempt to get Denson’s lawsuit alleging sex discrimination, harassment and slander thrown out.

Jared Blumetti, a lawyer for the Trump Campaign, didn’t immediately respond to an email and phone call late Tuesday seeking comment.The campaign previously sued Denson for violating the NDA with her harassment claims. In July, the campaign said it considered its dispute with Denson resolved after a New York state appeals court overturned an arbitration award of almost $50,000 against her in February.Read more: Trump Campaign Ex-Staffer Asks Judge to Keep NDA Suit PublicThe case is Denson v. Donald J. Trump for President, 20-cv-4737, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.