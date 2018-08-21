President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer and fixer Michael D. Cohen will appear in a federal courtroom at 4 p.m. Tuesday, a spokesman for the federal prosecutor in Manhattan said in an email.

Cohen has reached a plea agreement with the prosecutors regarding payments he made to women for Trump, the New York Times said, citing people familiar with the case. The deal does not include Cohen’s cooperation with authorities, according to the report.

Any cooperation deal, now or later, would be a potentially perilous development for Trump that could offer investigators a detailed view into the president’s business and campaign dealings. Lawyers for Cohen didn’t immediately comment.

The investigation has looked into Cohen’s role in payments to silence two women who say they had affairs with Trump. Stephanie Clifford, an adult film actress better known as Stormy Daniels, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal both sued to void their agreements to stay silent on their allegations.

Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said Tuesday’s news should help her case. She’s also sued Trump for defamation after he said she had lied.

The developments of today will permit us to have the stay lifted in the civil case & should also permit us to proceed with an expedited deposition of Trump under oath about what he knew, when he knew it, and what he did about it. We will disclose it all to the public. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 21, 2018

Cohen -- who chased Moscow real estate deals for Trump, arranged hush-money payments on his boss’s behalf and traded on his ties to the president to collect millions of dollars from some of the world’s biggest corporations -- entered the FBI’s New York offices Tuesday afternoon, according to images broadcast on CNBC.

He will appear in front of Judge William Pauley III, according to the statement.

Cohen had been under investigation for months, following revelations that he had set up a shell company weeks before the 2016 presidential election to pay a porn actress who had threatened to go public with allegations she had an affair with Trump roughly a decade earlier. Cohen’s residences and office in Manhattan were raided by FBI agents in April following a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.