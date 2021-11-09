(Bloomberg) -- High ranking officials in the Trump administration, including former senior adviser Jared Kushner and former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and chief of staff Mark Meadows, violated federal law with their political activities, the U.S. Office of the Special Counsel said in a report Tuesday.

Senior advisers Stephen Miller, Kellyanne Conway and Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short were among the 13 officials who the special counsel’s office said engaged in politics while on federal property or conducting official business.

Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence were not subject to the law, known as the Hatch Act, that limits such activities.

The office noted that there are no enforcement actions available once an official leaves office, but said it was issuing the report to “deter similar violations in the future.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.