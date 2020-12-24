(Bloomberg) -- Media mogul and former Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui was ordered taken into custody on Thursday in connection to an investigation into alleged money laundering, the state news agency, TAP, reported.

Karoui, who founded Heart of Tunisia, the nation’s second biggest political party in parliament, had been in court in connection to a case launched before his failed presidential bid last year. The judge hearing the case issued the new detention order, TAP said.

The 56-year-old presented a major challenge in last year’s presidential race, appealing to the country’s poorest at a time when Tunisia was mired in political deadlock and economic malaise. He came in second to constitutional law expert Kais Saied.

He had been detained before on accusations of tax evasion and money laundering dating back to 2016. At the time of the election, his party had denied the allegations, saying they were politically motivated to discredit him.

