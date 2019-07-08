(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who served as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economy czar until 2015, resigned from the ruling AK Party, citing differences over key policies.

Babacan indicated that he would seek to begin a separate political movement with new allies to meet Turkey’s need for fresh policies and strategy, according to an emailed statement on Monday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Firat Kozok in Ankara at fkozok@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Onur Ant, Paul Abelsky

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.