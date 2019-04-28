Bartholomew “Bart” Chilton, the former Commodity Futures Trading Commission commissioner known for cracking down on precious metals, VIX manipulation and cryptocurrencies, and also for his long blonde hair -- sometimes restrained by a ponytail -- has died. He was 58.

The TV channel RT America, for which Chilton hosted the financial show “Boom Bust,” announced the death late Saturday, citing a “sudden illness.” CFTC Chairman Chris Giancarlo tweeted that Chilton’s death was “sad news for all of us.”

Chilton, also known for his cowboy boots, was a critic of high-frequency trading, calling the firms “cheetahs” for their speed in markets. He cited some of the same risks Michael Lewis laid out in his book “Flash Boys” -- namely that high-frequency traders take advantage of other investors.

After leaving the CFTC he ended up advising high frequency traders while working for the Modern Markets Initiative, a lobbying group founded in 2013 by four HFT firms.

Chilton, who studied political science at Purdue University in Indiana, worked in government during the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations, and on Capitol Hill as a senior staffer in the House and Senate. At one point he served as deputy chief of staff to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Dan Glickman.

Bush Nominee

He was nominated by President George W. Bush to one of the Democratic positions on the CFTC, and served from 2007 to 2014.

At the commission Chilton headed the Energy and Environmental Advisory Committee and the Global Markets Advisory Committee, and was known for his individualistic approach to financial regulation, his TV appearances, speeches and op-eds.

After leaving the CFTC he worked as a senior adviser at the law firm DLA Piper, advising on regulatory and public policy and ultimately preaching the “benefits of high frequency trading and advocating for “right type of constructive regulation.”

Chilton was most recently an op-ed writer for Forbes and hosted the eponymous daily business show on RT America, which is part of the RT network funded by the Russian government.

“We remember his intelligence, his compassion, his joyful laughter. With his passing, nothing could fill the void in our newsroom, nor the space Bart held in our hearts,” Mikhail Solodovnikov, RT America’s news director, wrote on the network’s website.

Kirsten Wegner, chief executive officer of Modern Markets Initiative, said of Chilton, “He was a force for good and for fairness -- and certainly one of a kind. Our thoughts are with his family on this sad day.”