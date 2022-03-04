(Bloomberg) -- Moncef Slaoui, the former U.S. Covid-19 vaccine czar fired by GlaxoSmithKline Plc after an internal investigation found he sexually harassed an employee several years ago, agreed to return about $3.9 million in cash to the U.K. drugmaker.

A company committee applied clawback provisions to retrieve funds from Slaoui after he was dismissed as chairman of Galvani Bioelectronics, a company controlled by Glaxo, according to the pharma giant’s annual report published Friday.

About a year ago, Glaxo said that an investigation of Slaoui’s conduct had substantiated allegations of harassment and inappropriate behavior, and in a letter to employees Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley wrote that Slaoui’s actions represented an abuse of his leadership position and violated its policies and values.

Before he served as chief scientific adviser to the U.S. Operation Warp Speed program, Slaoui spent more than three decades working in the pharmaceutical industry, including as chairman of Glaxo’s research and development and the head of its vaccine program.

In a March 2021 statement, Slaoui wrote that he apologized “unreservedly to the employee concerned” and was “deeply sorry for any distress caused.” On Friday, Slaoui couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

