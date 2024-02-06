(Bloomberg) -- Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng said he will step down as a Member of Parliament at the next general election, which is expected in the second half of 2024.

Kwarteng was Britain’s finance minister during Liz Truss’s short premiership in 2022. He announced the unfunded tax cuts that triggered turmoil in financial markets, before the then prime minister — a personal friend — fired him as she tried to keep her beleaguered administration afloat.

His decision to stand down comes with the governing Conservative Party trailing the opposition Labour Party by about 20 points in national polls. Kwarteng has represented Spelthorne, south of London, since 2010 and had a majority of 37 percentage points over Labour when the seat was last contested in 2019.

More than 50 Tory MPs have said they’ll step down at the election, according to a tally kept by the Conservative Home website. They include another former Chancellor, Sajid Javid, and former Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace.

The number is expected to rise in the coming months as the party finalizes its candidate lists for the vote. Given some of those standing down are in seats considered among the safest by the Conservatives, it indicates that new MPs could have an influential role in the party after the election.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.